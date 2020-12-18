Over $6,000 Donated to the Live, Love, Local Cancer Fund Thanks to Yearly Tournament

Frank Ori of Carbon County Recreation visited the county commissioners during their Wednesday meeting with a special presentation.

He began by stating that five years ago, the recreation department was approached by a community member that was experiencing health issues. From there, they decided to begin the breast cancer awareness tournament that is hosted each October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

Ori said that the tournament grows every year with 24 teams competing this year. He explained that it has grown to the point that cannot be confined to one day anymore and next year they are going to host a two-day tournament.

He then presented Nick Tatton and Taren Powell of United Way of Eastern Utah with a check that was just over $6,000. This money is utilized for the Live, Love, Local cancer fund. Tatton thanked the commissioners for their support, explaining that Live, Love, Local depends heavily on the money from the tournament.

Ori concluded by informing all that the 2021 tournament is slated to take place on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.