Overcoming Adversity

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

As the winter season approaches, many Dinos morph into Spinosaurus in preparation for swim season. The Lady Dinos have been on quite a tear, winning three-straight state championships before becoming the state runner-ups last year.

Head coach Allie Chamberlain and the team are looking forward to another strong campaign as many returners will be back in the water. A few top returners include Nathan Engar and Gabe Ibanez on the boys’ team and Alyssa Chamberlain and Mia Crompton on the girls’ team.

“We are looking good coming into this season,” began Chamberlain. “We have quite a few returners and some amazing freshman that have joined the team.” The quality of the freshman is certainly a luxury on an already deep team, which will only help Carbon’s chances.

One of the fiercest competitors standing in the Dinos’ way is once again Judge Memorial. The Bulldogs swept state last season, winning first in both boys’ and girls’. “I expect Judge Memorial to be as strong as ever,” added Chamberlain.

Another obstacle the Dinos will have to hurdle is the fact that the indoor pool is out of commission. “We don’t have our normal facility since it is being renovated. Working out in the wave pool is less than ideal, but we are making it work.” Chamberlain continued, “We aren’t able to have any home meets, so this year we are joining Emery at all of their home meets.”

Carbon, though, is ready to rise to the challenge. Along with their depth and experience, the Dinos are extremely proud of their unity. “This team is like a family. They have a close bond and are a huge support system for each other,” stated Chamberlain. “My goal for them is to be the best that they can be, put in the work and make things happen. We have a strong team; they will do great.”

Chamberlain exclaimed, “I’m excited to see how this team does. It’s going to be a great year!”