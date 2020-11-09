Overnight Storm Results in Early Morning Crashes

Overnight storms throughout the state have resulted in multiple vehicle accidents during the commuting hours. The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting that some of these accidents have occurred in the Castle Country area.

One accident occurred at mile post 237 on Highway 6 near the Carbonville turn off. According to authorities, the accident is impacting the shoulder of the highway with an estimated clearance time of 9:35 a.m.

Also in Carbon County, an accident has been reported on Highway 10 at near the Ridge Road turn off. The estimated clearance time for this accident is 9:07 a.m.

In Emery County, a stalled vehicle is impacting travel in both directions on SR 29 in Orangeville at mile post 18. Authorities estimate a clearing time of 9:20 a.m.

Information on the vehicles and people involved have not been released at this time. Authorities are promoting caution during morning commutes and urging travelers to account for worsening road conditions.

For information on local roadways and accidents, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s website. Local weather cameras can be seen on the ETV News website by clicking here.