Overtime Thriller in Richfield

A penalty shootout decided the game the first time Carbon and Richfield met on the pitch this season, and Tuesday’s game was just as exciting. One large difference, however, is that both defenses were stout in the first contest, while offenses prevailed in the second.

Carbon scored twice in the first half and kept the Wildcats to just one goal. Richfield returned the favor in the second half with two goals, while limiting the Dinos to one.

Tied at three goals apiece, extra time was needed. In a golden goal situation, meaning the next team to score wins, the Dinos came through in the first set of 10 minutes to knock off the Wildcats 4-3.

Amiah Timothy led the Dinos on the offensive end with one score and two assists. Molly Banks, Kacie Brady and Thalyn Lyman each also added a goal, while Kinley Cowdell notched two assists. Emma Flemmet tallied 10 saves on the day.

Carbon (8-3, 3-1) will continue its road trip to face Grand (4-4, 1-4) on Thursday.