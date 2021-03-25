Pacific Southwest Regional Baseball Tournament Returning to Carbon County

The Pacific Southwest Regional Baseball Tournament has become a welcome event in Carbon County, bringing summertime entertainment and an economic boost to the area. While the 2020 tournament was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament organizers plan for the event to return in 2021.

This year, Carbon County will host three age groups, including the nine, 10 and 14 year olds. Tournament organizers anticipate about 200 players, plus their families, per age group. The tournaments for each age group will be spread between two weeks, July 18-23 and July 25-30.

Each Sunday of the tournament weeks will be reserved for registration and welcoming incoming teams. Games will take place during the week at fields throughout the county, including the Carbon High field, USU Eastern’s field, the Walt Borla Field in Helper and the Toy Atwood Field in Price.

While some of the traditional events may not be able to take place due to the ongoing pandemic, there is plenty of fun still planned. Tournament organizers are hoping for outdoor picnics and skills challenges as well as the possibility of fireworks.

To make the event successful, donations are being accepted for the Pacific Southwest Regional Baseball Tournament. Those interested in learning more about the tournament or donating should contact Jill Emerson at (435) 650-4636. Checks can be made out to ‘Babe Ruth’ and mailed to 104 North 1280 West, Price, UT 84501.