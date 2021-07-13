Pack Creek Fire Closures Still in Effect

Closure order updated as of July 17

Press Release

For the public’s safety and due to ongoing fire suppression efforts, closures related to the Pack Creek Fire remain in effect on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Forest personnel have updated and extended the original closure order issued June 12, 2021.

“There is still active fire in the Geyser Pass,” said Michael Engelhart, Moab/Monticello district ranger. “The fire remains active in the higher elevations of the forest, within mixed conifer around Geyser Pass and Gold Basin.”

The fire is in a monitoring status, with active fire burning on hotter and drier days that may be visible from town.

“Firefighters will continue patrolling the fire perimeter and making sure that there are no threats to the containment lines,” explained Matthew Way, forest fire planner. “Resources will not be committed to the incident full time, but will continue to patrol and monitor it based on any activity present on the fire.”

Under the current closure order, members of the public cannot travel on Geyser Pass Road from Trans La Sal Trailhead to Upper Geyser Pass Trailhead. Travel on La Sal Pass Road from the end of the private property on the north end to the Mt. Peale Trailhead by Medicine Lake is closed due to debris flows and instability of the road surface. There is also no authorized use of the Brumley motorized trail due to instability of the road and debris flows.

“We understand how frustrating prolonged closures can be, and we are so grateful to receive such exceptional support from the community,” said Engelhart. “We believe we’ve reduced the closure area to the smallest area possible, to allow as much use of the forest as possible, without exposing the public and our firefighters to unacceptable risks.”

The public can access the Upper Geyser Pass Trailhead from the east side to enjoy the entire length of the Whole Enchilada. The Trans La Sal trail is open, but the public is reminded to use caution as part of the trail travels through the burn scar. Warner Lake Campground is open for regular use and available for camping reservations.

“We realize the importance of the closed area to the residents and visitors to San Juan and Grand counties, and I very much appreciate the wonderful support and understanding from all of you as we keep this area closed due to active fire and other hazards,” said Engelhart.

For additional information, please visit the Manti-La Sal National Forest website Alerts & Notices section, or call the Moab District Ranger Office, (435) 259-7155, or the Monticello District Ranger Office, (435) 587-2041.