Panguitch’s Big Run In Third Earns Win Over Pirates

Green River hit the road to Panguich for a game against the undefeated Bobcats, bringing on another tough matchup for the Pirates. Panguitch jumped out to an early lead after the first quarter, ending at 21-12. The Pirates shortened the deficit in the second quarter, as the half came to an end, 33-27.

The Bobcats had their biggest scoring quarter of the night in the third, with 27 points. They held the Pirates to seven points as they extended their lead to 26. Green River would outscore Panguitch in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done, as the game came to an end, 83-62.

Green River moves to 2-3 in the non-region matchups, losing the last three to some tough teams. The Bobcats move to 6-0; they will be a favorite this season in the 1A basketball division.

Rolando Anguiano led the team in scoring on the night with 21, Jason Hernandez was right there with him, scoring 20 for the Pirates. Antonio Macias ended the game with eight points and Cristian Venzor had seven in the contest.

The boys will be back at it on Friday, Dec. 13, as they welcome the Piute Thunderbirds to Green River. The T-Birds are 1-3 thus far in the season, coming off a loss to Bryce Valley, 44-42.