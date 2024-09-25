Panther Baseball Scores 19 in Win

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted Freedom Prep Academy on Monday for a non-region matchup. The teams have met before in the beginning of the season, where the Panthers won, 14-2.

Pinnacle had another dominant performance against the Eagles, putting up 19 runs and not allowing any on the defensive end. This gave the Panthers win number three of the season.

They will finish out the regular season play this week against two region opponents. First, against the Valley Buffalos, who are 4-6 in the region, on Thursday. Then for their final game, they will see the number one ranked team in 1A baseball, Panguitch Bobcats.

The Bobcats are 10-0 in region play with an overall record of 20-1. Pinnacle will travel to their turf on Friday afternoon.