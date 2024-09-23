Panther Baseball Struggles Defensively Against Mustangs

The Bryce Valley Mustangs hosted the Pinnacle Panthers on Friday in Tropic for a region game. Pinnacle came out in the first inning, scoring a run against the second ranked team in 1A baseball.

The Mustangs would answer back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, gaining the lead, 3-1. The Panthers wouldn’t score in the next inning, bringing the game to the bottom of the second. Bryce Valley then showed why they are among the best teams in 1A, scoring a massive 16 runs in the inning.

The distance was too much for Pinnacle to come back from, ending the score at 20-2, as the Panthers still seek their first region win. Next up is a non-region game against Freedom Prep academy on Monday. Then they play two games against Valley and Panguitch to finish out the regular season this week.