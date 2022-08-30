Panthers Add Another Notch

ETV News stock photo

The Panthers were back on the diamond on Wednesday when Diamond Ranch Academy rolled into Price. The Diamondbacks struck first with three runs in the first and three runs in the second to go up by six.

Pinnacle, however, was not going to go down quietly as the Panthers answered with four runs in the bottom of the second and three in the third to take the lead. Pinnacle kept the pedal firmly pushed to the floor with two more runs in the each of the next two innings. In the end, the Panthers completed the comeback with an 11-7 win.

Joey Howell led the way, going 3-3 with two doubles and two RBIs at the plate. In addition, Riley Davis and Domonick Huitt also doubled in the contest. The former brought home three runs while the later pushed across two of his own.

TJ McFarland picked up the win. He only allowed three earned runs in three innings while striking out five. Brody Howell came in and earned the save with four innings pitched of one-run ball. He struck out eight batters and only allowed three hits and one walk.

Friday’s contest against the reigning champs, Piute, did not go the same way. The Thunderbirds took over the game with nine runs in the third and won it 11-0.

The Panthers (3-5) hit the road to play Merit Preparatory Academy on Monday before returning to face Bryce Valley (8-5) on Wednesday. Pinnacle will then finish the week at Valley (6-6) on Friday.