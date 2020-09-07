Panthers and Pirates Meet on Diamond *Photo Gallery*

Green River was in Price on Friday to take on the Panthers. Pinnacle defeated Green River in the teams’ first matchup this year, leaving the Pirates searching for revenge.

Pinnacle scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. With the same score in the fourth inning, the Panthers added four more runs. They again plated four in the fifth to knock off the Pirates once more, 12-0.

Green River (0-11, 0-8) will play Diamond Ranch Academy (7-6, 4-3) on the road on Wednesday and then take on Valley (13-2, 6-2) at home on Friday. The Panthers (3-10, 2-6) will travel to Wayne (9-5, 5-3) on Wednesday and Diamond Ranch Academy (7-6, 4-3) on Friday.