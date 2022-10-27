Panthers and Pirates Run at State

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

Pinnacle and Green River took part in the 1A State Cross Country race on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. Jonathan Kessler led the charge for the Panthers by taking 17th. He was followed by Ryker Howell in 87th, Cole Barton in 92nd, Joey Howell in 106th, Owen Nehl in 116th, Jayson Miller in 117th and Evan Nunez in 119th.

The Pirates’ pace setter was Jo Vollmer in 81st with Jarrett Guerrera in 85th, Rolando Anguiano in 111th and Jason Hernadez in 118th. Water Canyon took first place with 58 points while Pinnacle (408) ended in 13th. Green River did not have enough runners to place as a team.

Panguitch dominated the girls’ side with 17 points for first. Meanwhile, Pinnacle finished in 16th place as a team with 293 points. Madison Sasser came in 59th with Darolani Motte in 78th, Kiera Davis in 80th and Kaydence Romero in 90th. Emily Roundy was the lone Lady Pirate to compete and she took 73rd.