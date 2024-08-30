Panthers Baseball Falls to Region Leader

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the Bryce Valley Mustangs on Wednesday. The Mustangs have already played in 12 games in August, with an overall record of 11-1. The sole loss came from the Altamont Longhorns. Pinnacle went into the contest with a 1-2 record overall.

Bryce Valley would come out with a vengeance, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. The Panthers would get back one of those runs in the bottom of the first. Unfortunately, that was the only run they would score against the Mustangs. The game would eventually end with a score of 13-1, in favor of the Mustangs.

The Panthers will see region opponent, the Valley Buffalos, next on Friday. The Buffalos are 5-5 overall this season. They sit at fourth place in the 1A South standings.