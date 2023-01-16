Panthers Blow Out Telos

ETV News Stock by Jamie Swank

The Panthers made a statement last Tuesday when they traveled to Orem. Telos was not prepared for the onslaught that Pinnacle delivered.

The Panthers never allowed a double-digits quarter, while on the offensive end they continued to find points. Pinnacle was up 30-12 at the break and continued to steamroll Telos to a 63-26 victory.

Jonathan Kessler nearly outscored the entire Telos team as he finished with 25 points of his own. Cole Barton added 17 points while Ryker Howell scored 13.

The Panthers (10-5) will next open region play at home on Wednesday vs Green River (7-8, 1-2). They will then travel to face Whitehorse (6-8, 1-1) on Friday.