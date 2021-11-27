Panthers Bounce Back After Slow Opener

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers began their season with a pair of road games. First, they opened at Telos on Friday, Nov. 19.

Pinnacle struggled offensively, shooting 31 percent from the floor and 18 percent from beyond the arc. The Titans used that to their advantage to gain a 28-19 lead by half. Telos continued the attack and went on to win the game 47-37.

Anthony Shumway finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Meanwhile, Michael Schmitz and Cole Barton added nine points apiece.

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Panthers continued on the road to play Dugway. Pinnacle righted the ship and were much more efficient offensively. The Panthers put 61 on the board and doubled up the Mustangs, 61-30.

Pinnacle (1-1) will close out the road trip on Monday against Merit (0-3).