Panthers Brawl with Knights

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Coming off their first win, the Panthers were hungry for another one as they found themselves facing Merit Preparatory Academy (MPA) on Tuesday night in Springville.

They clawed their way to a 25-18 win in the first set to take an early lead. The Lady Knights battled back with a 25-17 set to even the score.

In the critical third set, Pinnacle did just enough to beat out MPA 25-23. Once more, the Knights had an answer. They controlled the fourth set 25-16 to force a winner-take-all set.

Just like the entire contest, the final set was extremely tight. Back and forth it went until the teams neared the finish line. Unfortunately, MPA found the space it needed and narrowly defeated Pinnacle 15-13 to take the 3-2 win.

Sophomore Heather Kerr led the Panthers with three kills and one block while Darolani Motte recorded five aces. Madison Sasser recorded a team-high four digs to go along with her four aces.

Up next, Pinnacle (1-3) will play Green River (0-3) on Tuesday and Dugway (0-1) on Thursday, both on the road.