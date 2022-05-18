Panthers Celebrate Athletes *Photo Gallery*

Pinnacle Canyon Academy hosted its annual year-end sports banquet on Monday evening at a packed Carbon Country Golf Club. After dinner was served, guest speaker Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood spoke to the athletes and their families about his love for sports and the life lessons to pull from them.

Then, it was on to the awards for each team through the 2021-22 school year. The Athlete of the Year awards went to Michael Schmitz and Avree Atwood. There were also two individuals who were Stewart Foster Scholarship Recipients, including Michael Schmitz and Kemery Stuckenschneider.

Individual team awards were as follows:

Volleyball

Best Server – Kemery Stuckenschneider

Best Passer – Samantha Kessler

Best on the Net – Heather Kerr

Most Improved Player – Heather Kerr

Most Valuable Player – Ashlyn Behunin

Baseball

Best Infielder – Jayson Miller

Best Outfielder – Peyton Prettyman

Most Improved Player – Brendin Bigelow

Outstanding Heart – Kaydence Romero

Most Valuable Player – Michael Schmitz

Most Valuable Player – McGuire Kocks

Best Catcher – Todd McFarland

Cross Country

Most Improved Boy – Cole Barton

Most Improved Girl – Madison Sasser

Most Valuable Female Runner – Kemery Stuckenschneider

Most Valuable Male Runner – Jonathan Kessler

Team Captain – Michael Schmitz

Boys’ Basketball

Defensive Player of the Year – Anthony Shumway

Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Barton

Most Improved Player – Jonathan Kessler

Most Valuable Player – Michael Schmitz

6th Man Award – McGuire Kocks

Girls’ Basketball

Defensive Player of the Year – Samantha Kessler

Offensive Player of the Year – Heather Kerr

6th Woman Award – Madison Sasser

Most Valuable Player – Kemery Stuckenschneider

Most Improved Player – Avree Atwood

Track and Field

Best Male Jumper – Michael Schmitz

Best Female Jumper – Kemery Stuckenschneider

Best Male Thrower – Jayson Miller

Best Female Thrower – Samantha Kessler

Best Male Sprinter – Cole Barton

Best Female Sprinter – Darolani Motte

Best Male Distance Runner – Jonathan Kessler

Best Female Distance Runner – Madison Sasser

Golf

Most Valuable Male Golfer – Jaxon Cranford

Most Valuable Female Golfer – Avree Atwood

Most Improved Golfer – Karder Anderson

Longest Drive – Avree Atwood

Best Short Game – Ryver Cammans

Coach’s Award – Ashlvn Behunin

Esports

Best Goalie – Jim Lolley

Team Captain – Ray Kister