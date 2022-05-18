Panthers Celebrate Athletes *Photo Gallery*

Pinnacle Canyon Academy hosted its annual year-end sports banquet on Monday evening at a packed Carbon Country Golf Club. After dinner was served, guest speaker Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood spoke to the athletes and their families about his love for sports and the life lessons to pull from them.
Then, it was on to the awards for each team through the 2021-22 school year. The Athlete of the Year awards went to Michael Schmitz and Avree Atwood. There were also two individuals who were Stewart Foster Scholarship Recipients, including Michael Schmitz and Kemery Stuckenschneider.
Individual team awards were as follows:
Volleyball
Best Server – Kemery Stuckenschneider
Best Passer – Samantha Kessler
Best on the Net – Heather Kerr
Most Improved Player – Heather Kerr
Most Valuable Player – Ashlyn Behunin
Baseball
Best Infielder – Jayson Miller
Best Outfielder – Peyton Prettyman
Most Improved Player – Brendin Bigelow
Outstanding Heart – Kaydence Romero
Most Valuable Player – Michael Schmitz
Most Valuable Player – McGuire Kocks
Best Catcher – Todd McFarland
Cross Country
Most Improved Boy – Cole Barton
Most Improved Girl – Madison Sasser
Most Valuable Female Runner – Kemery Stuckenschneider
Most Valuable Male Runner – Jonathan Kessler
Team Captain – Michael Schmitz
Boys’ Basketball
Defensive Player of the Year – Anthony Shumway
Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Barton
Most Improved Player – Jonathan Kessler
Most Valuable Player – Michael Schmitz
6th Man Award – McGuire Kocks
Girls’ Basketball
Defensive Player of the Year – Samantha Kessler
Offensive Player of the Year – Heather Kerr
6th Woman Award – Madison Sasser
Most Valuable Player – Kemery Stuckenschneider
Most Improved Player – Avree Atwood
Track and Field
Best Male Jumper – Michael Schmitz
Best Female Jumper – Kemery Stuckenschneider
Best Male Thrower – Jayson Miller
Best Female Thrower – Samantha Kessler
Best Male Sprinter – Cole Barton
Best Female Sprinter – Darolani Motte
Best Male Distance Runner – Jonathan Kessler
Best Female Distance Runner – Madison Sasser
Golf
Most Valuable Male Golfer – Jaxon Cranford
Most Valuable Female Golfer – Avree Atwood
Most Improved Golfer – Karder Anderson
Longest Drive – Avree Atwood
Best Short Game – Ryver Cammans
Coach’s Award – Ashlvn Behunin
Esports
Best Goalie – Jim Lolley
Team Captain – Ray Kister