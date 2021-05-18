Panthers Claim Region Championship *Photo Gallery*

Green River (GRHS) and Pinnacle (PCA) came together last week with the Region 19 title on the line. The teams competed at Carbon High.

For the ladies, Madison Sasser (PCA) took first in the 1600 meter with teammate Samantha Kessler in second and Green River’s Emily Roundy in third. Sasser also won the 800 meter with Megan Vollmer (GRHS) in second and Roundy in third while freshman Kiera Davis (PCA) took first in the 3200.

In addition, Kemery Stuckenschneider (PCA) finished first in the 400 meter and long jump. Lady Panthers Darolani Motte and Sasser finished first and second, respectively, in the 300 hurdles. Jeni Kenner (GRHS) took first in shot put with Kessler in second. Kessler came right back and took first in discus with Kenner in second, Vollmer in third and Love in fourth. Kenner returned on top in javelin with Kessler in second, Motte in third, Stuckenschneider in fourth, Sasser in fifth and Love in sixth.

Vollmer also took the 100 meter with Panthers Darolani Motte, Stuckenschneider and Angel Love in second, third and fourth, respectively. Vollmer won the 200 meter as well with Motte in second and Love in third. In the end, Pinnacle beat out Green River by a score of 158-74 to be named region champs.

On the boys’ side, Landen Hardy (PCA) took the 100 meter with Cole Barton (PCA) in second, Jonathan Kessler (PCA) in third and Ethan Johnson (GRHS) in fourth. Hardy also won the 300 hurdles, 400 and 800 meter sprints. Kessler later won the 200 meter with Ethan Johnson (GRHS) in second, Michael Schmitz (PCA) in third and Christian Winder (PCA) in fourth. Kessler took first in the 1600 meter as well.

Stetson Motte (PCA) won the 110 hurdles while Jayson Miller (PCA) took the 3200 meter. Motte also won the long jump with Barton in second and Johnson in third. In shot put, Winder took first with Schmitz in second, Johnson in third and Miller in fourth. Motte grabbed his third win in discus with Miller in second and his fourth win in javelin with Winder in second and Miller in third.

It was all Pinnacle in the high jump with Schmitz, Winder and Barton going 1-2-3, respectively. Schmitz took second in the 300 hurdles while Barton took second in the 800 meter.

The Panthers finished first with 228 points while the Pirates grabbed 25 points to sweep the region with another championship. The teams will now prepare for the state meet at the end of the week.