Panthers Claw at Knights

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers were back in the gym on Tuesday to face Merit Preparatory Academy (MPA). Pinnacle was ready to go from the first serve and jumped out in front with two consecutive set wins 25-19, 25-20.

With a chance for the sweep, the Panthers began falter. Miscues and unforced errors allowed the Knights back into the game as MPA took the next two sets 25-17, 25-20.

To the Panthers’ credit, they did not hang their heads, but bounced back in the decisive set. Pinnacle recovered the match with a 15-9 win in the fifth for the 3-2 victory.

Heather Kerr led the Panthers with five kills while Kerr, Persephone Jones and Madison Sasser all logged four digs. The latter also recorded a team-high three aces on the night.

Next, Pinnacle (2-4, 0-1) will welcome in Monticello (3-6, 1-0) on Friday.