Panthers Compete at State XC

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle traveled to Rose Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday to take part in the 1A state cross country meet.

Bryce Valley’s Brock Syrett led the way with his 17:04.02 time. For the Panthers, Jonathan Kessler put together another good showing and ended in 14th place (18:05.3). Cole Barton was next in 65th (20:48.1), while Jayson Miller came in 99th (26:15.2).

Bryce Valley won state with 44 points, three more than Milford. The Panthers did not have four runners, so they did not receive a team score. Full results can be found here.

The Lady Panthers were ushered by Kemery Stuckenschneider, who crossed the line in 36th (24:46.7). Madison Sasser came in 45th (26:08.7), Darolani Motte took 59th (29:28.3) and Kiera Davis came in 60th (29:37.2).

Panguitch took state for the girls with 21 points, while Pinnacle finished in 11th with 185 points. Full results can be found here.