Panthers Doubled Up at Home *Photo Gallery*

The Panthers welcomed Panguitch into town on Friday afternoon for their final game of the regular season. As is tradition, seniors Christian Winder, Rylee Smith, Stetson Motte, Landen Hardy, Mikey Vigil, Jakai Ellington, Michael Schmitz and Justin Nueman were honored.

Pinnacle took advantage of an early error and scored two runs in the first inning. The Bobcats returned the favor in the third with five unearned runs. Landon Hardy tripled to lead off the bottom half of the third inning. He came around to score on Mcguire Kocks’ ground out to make it 5-3. That would be as close as the Panthers would get to Panguitch, who held on to win 8-4.

Hardy led the Panthers at the plate and finished 3-4 with a triple, double and two runs scored. Rylee Smith and Kocks each recorded one RBI in the game. Smith lasted six and one third innings and gave up eight runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The 1A playoff are here and Pinnacle (4-15) will open up against Tintic (4-12) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2nd in Spanish Fork.