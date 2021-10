ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers headed to Monticello on Thursday eventing to take on the Buckaroos. It was tough sledding in the early going as Pinnacle dropped the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-5.

The Panthers woke up in the third set, but it was too little, too late. Monticello closed out the contest 25-21 for the sweep.

This week, Pinnacle (3-13, 0-5) will remain on the road to face Monument Valley (4-3, 2-2) on Wednesday and Whitehorse (2-7, 1-4) on Friday.