Panthers Fall by 2 Points

A non-conference basketball game was hosted on Tuesday in Orem featuring the Telos Titans and the Pinnacle Panthers.

The contest was a tight one with each team giving their all. In the first quarter, the Panthers lost their footing and Telos was able to garner a six-point advantage. The second quarter saw Pinnacle coming in hot, only allowing the Titans to earn five more points while scoring 19 for themselves.

Heading into the second quarter, the competition continued to be close. Pinnacle took the third but was unable to continue their block. The Titans upped their ante in the final quarter and took the game by two points, 49-47.

Pinnacle senior Landen Hardy led the team with 15 points. He was followed on the heels by Mikey Vigil with 14 points of his own, with most of those points coming from his four three-pointers.

Next up, on Feb. 2, the Panthers will face-off against their rivals, the Green River Pirates.