Panthers Fall in Final Regular Season Game

The Pinnacle Panthers baseball team faced the number one ranked Panguitch Bobcats for their final game of the regular season. The game was held in Panguitch, where the home team came out strong and did not have any intension on slowing down.

The game would end with a score of 28-0, as Pinnacle ends their season with a 3-14 overall record and a 0-12 region record. They now look to prepare for the state tournament, where the first round will be held on Oct. 4.

The games will be held on the higher seeds home field at 1 p.m.