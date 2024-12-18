Panthers Fall Short Against Thunderbirds

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds on Tuesday for a non-region game. The T-Birds finished the first half with a six-point lead over the Panthers. They added to their lead in the third, holding Pinnacle to eight points.

As the final quarter began, the Thunderbirds lead was at 14. Pinnacle would have their best scoring quarter in the fourth, putting up 18 points. Unfortunately, the lead was too much and the late comeback was unsuccessful, giving the Thunderbirds the win, 63-54.

Brody Howell led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, six coming from beyond the arc. Riley Davis had a couple threes as well, ending the game with 14 points. Diego Contreras also had a solid game, putting up 14 as well.

The Panthers will now prepare for their annual Panther Winter Classic that will be held Dec. 19-21. The game will be held at Pinnacle and the BDAC at USUE. For their games, they are set to face Salt Lake Academy, Dugway, Utah Military Camp Williams, Merit Academy and Wayne.