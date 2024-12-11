Panthers Fall Short Over Busy Weekend

The Pinnacle boys’ basketball team traveled to play against the Water Canyon Wildcats on Friday. Pinnacle struggled getting their buckets to fall in the first quarter, falling behind 12-3. In the second half, shots started to fall, ending the first half at 25-15.

The Wildcats had a big third quarter, scoring 17 points to the Panthers eight. Pinnacle had one last quarter to try for the comeback. They did well, scoring 15, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Wildcats, as they fell 50-38. Joey Howell led the way for the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Brody Howell with eight, Dominick Vigil with seven and Diego Contreras with six points.

The scoring woes continued in the second game, as they faced the Escalante Moquis. The Moquis outscored the Panthers in the first quarter, 26-11. Escalante continued to score consistently, bringing a score of 48-31 at the end of the third. Pinnacle was unable to pull off the comeback, falling to the Moquis, 63-38.

Brody Howell was in double digits with 10 points, followed by Joey Howell with nine, Riley Davis had seven and Contreras score six. The Panthers will travel to Altamont for their next game on Dec. 13. Then they are back home for a game against Utah Military Hillfield on Dec. 17.