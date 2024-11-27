Panthers Fall to a Tough ALA Team

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the American Leadership Academy Eagles on Tuesday for a non-region matchup. ALA came into the game with an undefeated 3-0 record, facing the Panthers that are 2-1 early in the season.

The Eagles came out with scoring on their mind, putting up 33 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Panthers, who had 13. The next couple quarters, Pinnacle struggled to get passed the ALA defense, unable to score double digits in the second and third. The game would eventually end with a tough loss to the Eagles, 97-41.

Riley Davis led the Panther scoring, earning 12 points in the game. Brody Howell followed with nine points of his own. Diego Contreras finished the night with eight and Dominick Vigil had seven for the Pinnacle squad.

The fellas will have some time to regroup as they take a break for the holiday. They will be back on the road in the next game, traveled toward Arizona for a game against the Water Canyon Wildcats on Dec. 6.