Panthers Fall to Buckaroos

The Monticello Buckaroos visited Price for a region matchup with the Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team on Thursday. Monticello leads the Region with a perfect record. Going into the match, they were relentless, winning the match in three sets (25-12, 25-8, 25-12).

The Lady Panthers look to bounce back as they travel to Lehi on Friday for a non-region match with the Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams. In the last meeting in Price, the Panthers won the match in three sets. After the back-to-back, Pinnacle has one last match before the state tournament.

The match will be at the Pinnacle High School, against the Green River Pirates on Oct. 22. The match will begin at 6:15 p.m.