Panthers Flounder on the Diamond

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

It was a tough week for the Panthers on the diamond. Pinnacle lost 11-0 last Wednesday against Bryce Valley and 13-1 on Friday against Valley. Oddly enough, Pinnacle had two hits against the Mustangs while they were no-hit against the Buffaloes; although, they scored a run in Friday’s match.

Offensively, it was hard to get things going last week. Combine that with 10 runs on Friday and it led to a difficult showing. The Panthers continued to strikeout a large number on the mound, but walks and errors have hurt the Panthers.

Pinnacle will hope for a better showing in the 1A State Playoff. The Panthers (4-20, 1-13) will take on Intermountain Christian (9-9) on Friday in the first round.