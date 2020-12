The Pinnacle Panthers basketball team sharpened their claws for a home non-conference game that took place on Wednesday evening.

This game was against the Telos Titans. Though both teams played well and competition remained tight, the Panthers narrowly fell to the Titans by ten points, 63-53.

The Panthers had a chance to redeem themselves when they travel to take on the Wayne Badgers on Friday, Dec. 11. Check back to ETV News for results from this matchup.