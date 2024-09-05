Panthers Get Rocked by Rockwell

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team hosted Eagle Mountain’s Rockwell Marshals on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers started the match with a very good back-and-forth set going down to the wire. The Marshalls would pull off the set win, 25-23. In set two and three, the Marshalls found their groove, winning both sets, as well as the match, 3-0.

Heather Kerr led the team in aces with two, Luz Ruelas led the team in digs with four and Sabre Craig led the team with 23 receptions. The Lady Panthers will face the Whitehorse Raiders on Friday for a region matchup in Price. It will be the Lady Raiders third match of the season. They sit at 1-1 and Pinnacle is at 0-1 thus far in the region.