Panthers Hold Off Monticello

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region games have a different feel to them and that’s exactly what Pinnacle experienced on Tuesday night in Monticello. Going into the second quarter trailing 9-7, the Panthers stiffened up their defense. Pinnacle allowed just two points in the quarter and took a three-point lead into half.

The offense came alive for both teams in the second half. The Buckaroos closed within two going into the fourth, ratcheting up the intensity. The Panthers deflected the late body blows and maintained their slight lead to spoil the night for the home team. Pinnacle emerged victorious 38-36.

Junior Ryker Howell led the scoring for the Panthers with 11 points. Jonathan Kessler and Anthony Shumway added eight points apiece while Michael Schmitz recorded eight rebounds.

Pinnacle shot 47 percent from the floor as a team, but this contest was won on the glass. Pinnacle out-rebounded Monticello 37-17. That helped make up for the Panthers’ 27 turnovers. Although there are things to clean up, the effort was there from the Panthers as they picked up a big road win.