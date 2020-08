The Panthers were back on the diamond on Saturday to play Tabiona.

Pinnacle started off hot at the plate, scoring five runs in the first two innings. The Tigers began to claw their way back in the fourth inning. Tabiona plated two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to make it 5-3. Pinnacle slammed the door shut in the final two innings to secure the victory.

The Panthers (2-6) will face Valley (10-1) on Friday in their lone game of the week.