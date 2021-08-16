Panthers Improve After Rocky Start *Photo Gallery*

The Panthers capped off a busy week with a home game against Tintic. The visitors got on the board early with five runs in the first inning. Pinnacle got a couple back in the bottom half to trail 5-2.

Tintic added to its total with four runs in the second and one in the third to go on top 10-2. In the final four innings, the Panthers outscored Tintic, but the damage had already been done. Tintic won the game 15-7.

McGuire Kocks led the Panthers, going 2-3 at the plate with a walk. He also had the most productive day on the mound, closing out the final four and 2/3 innings and only giving up one earned run. He struck out 11 batters in that span. Lain Delbert finished 2-4 while Todd McFarland recorded the lone RBI for the team in black when he doubled.

The Panthers (0-7) will travel to Wayne (5-3) on Wednesday before hosting Diamond Ranch Academy (3-5) on Friday and Wendover (1-0) on Saturday.