Panthers Knock Off the Rust

image-13.jpeg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

There might have been some rust on the Panthers when they opened their season against Valley on Wednesday. They quickly found themselves in a 12-0 hole and surrendered 15 runs, though just two were earned. Pinnacle kicked the ball around to the tune of 11 errors and fell 15-2.

The Panthers showed incredible fortitude and came back on Friday ready to face Telos on the road. Pinnacle greatly limited its mental mistakes and overcame a 7-1 Telos lead. The Panthers battled back to win 25-10.

Pinnacle (1-1) will travel to Panguitch on Tuesday before playing in the 1A Preview Tournament in Richfield this Wednesday.

