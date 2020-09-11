Panthers Let Lead Slip

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

In Bicknell on Wednesday, Pinnacle battled Wayne on the Diamond. The Panthers started the game well with an early run in the first inning.

The Badgers came back in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs. Pinnacle wasted no time to getting those runs back and regained the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Wayne scratched across one more run to knot it up at three. The Badgers broke the game open in the fourth with five runs and held on to win 9-3.

Pinnacle (3-11, 2-7) will end the week at Diamond Ranch Academy (9-6, 6-3) on Friday.