Panthers Licking Their Wounds

It was a tough week for Pinnacle volleyball. The Panthers first traveled to Escalante on Tuesday and fell to the hands of the Moquis 3-0 (25-4, 25-10, 25-9).

Then, Pinnacle returned home to face Monument Valley on Friday. The Cougars found similar success, winning in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-9. Darolani Motte recorded six digs and two aces in the latter contest, both team-highs.

The Panthers (3-13, 0-3) will host Whitehorse (1-6, 0-4) on Tuesday before traveling to Monticello (8-8, 5-0) on Friday.