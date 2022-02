ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle took a road trip on Tuesday to play Whitehorse.

The Lady Raiders exploited the Panthers in the first meeting and the second followed a similar script. Whitehorse scored an impressive 60 points and took this one, running away 60-24.

Thursday night will not only feature a rivalry game with Green River (3-15, 2-5), but it also marks the season finale for the Panthers (4-17, 0-7).