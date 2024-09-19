Panthers Lose Lead Late in Loss to Badgers

The Pinnacle Panthers baseball team hosted the Wayne Badgers on Wednesday. The Badgers came into the game ranked at the number nine 1A school in Utah in the latest RPI rankings.

Pinnacle would gain the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a nice four-run rally. The score was set at 5-2, in favor of the Panthers, going into the sixth inning. The Badgers would dig deep and get on a rally of their own, scoring four runs, gaining the lead back. The Panthers would get two more opportunities to get some runs on the board.

Neither team would score again in the remainder of the game, finalizing the score at a close 6-5. The team will face the second ranked 1A team, the Bryce Valley Mustangs, on Friday, followed by the last week of baseball in the regular season. They then face three games next week against Freedom Prep, Valley and Panguitch.