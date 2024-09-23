Panthers Lose Steam in Loss to Mustangs

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the Bryce Valley volleyball team on Thursday night for a non-region match. The Mustangs were coming into the match without a win thus far in the season. Pinnacle was looking for their third win of the year.

Both teams kept close in the first set, but it would end in the Lady Panthers’ favor with a score of 25-23. In set two, Pinnacle looked great once again, going up 2-0 with the set win, 25-18. In set three, the Panthers were ready to end the night with a sweep. The Mustangs were not yet ready to give up, as they pulled off the close victory, 26-24.

Pinnacle still led the match, going into set number four, 2-1. The Mustangs were feeling good, outscoring Pinnacle, 25-18, going the distance for the fifth and final set. Once again it was a great battle between the two clubs, with the score 14-12, in favor of Bryce Valley. The Mustangs found a way to pull off the comeback victory, winning three straight sets and collecting their first win of the year.

Pinnacle falls to 2-8 overall with a 0-2 region record. They will look to get some wins with eight matches remaining in the regular season, six of which are region matches. Next, they will head to Montezuma Creek for a match against the Whitehorse Raiders on Sept. 20.