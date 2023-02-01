Panthers Nearly Double Score in the 4th

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Panthers had a hard time finding the bottom of the bucket on Tuesday night in Monticello. Pinnacle was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 16-4 at the half. The game got out of hand in the third when the Lady Buckaroos outscored the Panthers 21-5.

Pinnacle never flinched though, and put together its best period in the fourth with 16 points. Even though Monticello walked away with the 51-25 win, the Panthers left the court with their heads held high. Pinnacle’s leading scorers were Heather Kerr with nine points and Carolina Vasquez with eight points.

Up next, the Panthers (3-14, 0-4) will host Monument Valley (12-5, 4-0) on Friday.