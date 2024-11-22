Panthers Open Season 1-1 On The Road

The Pinnacle Panthers boys’ basketball team opened up the season with a win on the road against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles on Wednesday. The Panthers came out strong in the first quarter, putting up 21 to the Eagles 13. They kept the distance throughout the game, keeping up the lead as the earned their first win of the year on thew road, 64-56.

They would fall in their second game of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Merit Preparatory Academy Knights, 85-53. Pinnacle was fairly even with the Knights, but fell behind after a big quarter by Merit in the second, as they outscored the Panthers by 14 points. Merit had won their first two games of the season, looking to be a team to be on the lookout for.

The Panthers are right back to it on Friday, for their home opener against the Dugway Mustangs, for their third straight game in three days. It will be the Mustangs season opener, as Pinnacle will seek their second win of the early season.