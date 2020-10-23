Panthers, Pirates Compete at 1A State Cross Country

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, 1A teams gathered to compete at the state race.

Porter Schoppe (Panguitch) came in first with a 16:46 time. Landen Hardy had a great race and finished in fifth place for the Panthers. Jonathan Kessler came in 24th followed by Michael Schmitz in 41st and Cole Barton in 50th. For Green River, Camden Anderson came in 59th, Ryker Meadows in 60th and Jo Vollmer in 73rd.

Piute took first with a 26 team score. Water Canyon came in second and Panguitch came in third. Pinnacle finished in eighth with 118 points.

In the girls’ race, another Panguitch racer toped the field as Adelaide Englestead came in at 19:30 for first place. Lady Panther Kemery Stuckenschneider finished in 20th, Madison Sasser in 31st, Kiera Davis in 54th and Darolani Motte in 56th. Celica Mendoza came in 49th for the Lady Pirates followed by Emily Roundy (60th) and Jenilee Andrus (61st).

Panguitch took first with 16 points followed by Bryce Valley and Rich. Pinnacle again took eighth with 151 points.

Green River did not have enough qualifying racers to receive a team score in either race.