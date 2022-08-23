Panthers, Pirates Put Up Football Score on Diamond *Photo Gallery*

Rivals Green River and Pinnacle met on the Diamond on Wednesday. The Pirates held a 2-1 lead until Pinnacle plated three runs in the third. The Panthers added to it with 12 runs in the fourth to go up 16-2.

However, Green River did not want to be outdone. In the fifth, the Pirates immediately answered back with eight runs of their own. Green River continued to make it interesting, but would come up short 18-13.

Ryker Howell led Pinnacle at the plate, going 2-3 with two RBIs, while Brody Howell went 2-4 with three RBIs. Also with a pair of ribbies were TJ McFarland, Domonick Huitt and Carlos Alcon. Howell picked up the win on the the mound as well, striking out eight batters in four and a third innings.

For Green River, Bridjer Meadows went 1-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Hoyt Hunt also added two ribbies on the afternoon.

This week, the Pirates (0-4) will play at Valley (5-5) on Wednesday and at Bryce Valley (7-4) on Friday. Pinnacle (2-4) will host Diamond Ranch Academy (2-5) on Wednesday before traveling to Piute (7-0) on Friday.