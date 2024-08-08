Panthers Play Opening Day *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panther’s baseball team played their first game of the season against the Piute Thunderbirds on Wednesday at the USUE field. In the first inning, the defense looked great as they made quick work of the Thunderbird batters.

The Panthers had a couple tough innings after that, as Piute would score 14. The Panthers answered back, scoring three in the bottom of the third as the bats started to come alive, with a nice triple hit by Bryson Shumway, scoring two RBIs. The other RBI in the inning would go to Joey Howell as he brought Kaydence Romero to home plate.

Pinnacle would eventually fall in their debut, 15-3. Next up, they will face the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles on Monday. Freedom Prep fell in their first game against Draper APA, 17-5.