Panthers Put Up 17 Runs

It was a tough start to the week for Pinnacle when they went to Wayne. The Badgers made quick work of Pinnacle and won it 18-0. The Panthers, though, rebounded well at Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA) on Friday. The Panthers went up 7-2 before DRA answered back with five runs of its own. The Diamondbacks then went up by a run, but the Panthers were not finished.

Pinnacle scored 10 unanswered runs in the final two innings to win 17-8. TJ McFarland recorded a double and brought home two runs while Jayson Miller went 2-5 with a double and Domonick Huitt went 1-4 with a double and a ribbie. Meanwhile, Kaiden Krauss went 1-2 with two RBIs.

McFarland also pitched three innings and picked up the win while striking out six batters. It’s now the final week of the regular season. Pinnacle (6-9, 4-8) will host Piute (13-2, 10-2) on Wednesday and then travel to Bryce Valley (14-6, 8-3) on Friday.