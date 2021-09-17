Panthers Race at Stewart Foster Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

The Stewart Foster Invitational took place on Monday with Pinnacle and six other teams. Kemery Stukenschneider had the best finish for the Lady Panthers when she took seventh place with a time of 25:59.3.

The next Panther to finish was Madison Sasser, who took 15th with a time of 29:30.3. Darolani Motte and Kiera Davis rounded off the top four runners, coming in 23rd (33:32.0) and 24th (35:27.9), respectively. As a team, the Lady Panthers took fifth overall.

In the boys’ race, Jonathan Kessler led the Panthers with a time of 19:55.0, good enough for ninth place. Michael Schmitz and Cole Barton came in close together. The former finished in 21st with a time of 22:21.1, while the latter came in 22nd with a time of 22:22.9. Jayson Miller finished with a time of 27:49.9 to take 45th. The boys also took fifth place overall.