Panthers Remain Undefeated

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Pinnacle secured its third win of the season. The road win keeps the Panthers’ perfect record intact going into the Thanksgiving break.

For the second time in as many games, Pinnacle faced Camp Williams for a non-conference matchup. The Panthers were connecting from the start, securing a 11-7 lead after the first. Another 11-point second quarter gave Pinnacle the 22-14 advantage at the half.

While play slowed a bit in the second half, the Panthers never relinquished their lead. Eight points in the third and four in the fourth was enough to secure the 38-26 win for Pinnacle.

The Panthers (3-0) will now take a week off before hitting the road against Dugway (0-0) on Nov. 29.