Panthers Run at North Sevier Red Knoll Run

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

After one meet was cancelled, the Panthers finally stretched their legs at the Red Knoll Run hosted by North Sevier last week. Teams included Millard, North Summit, Gunnison and the host team.

Jonathan Kessler led the Panther boys with a 20:42 time and finished in 13th place. Jayson Miller came in 44th with a 26:24 time.

The Lady Panthers were led by Kemery Stuckenschneider with her 24:54 time, good enough for 11th. Madison Sasser was right behind her in 12th with a 26:20 time. Rounding out the girls’ team were Darolani Motte (20th, 30:54) and Kiera Davis (22nd, 31:31).

The Panthers’ next meet is on Monday, Sept. 13 in Huntington.