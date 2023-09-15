Panthers Run at Stewart Foster Invitational

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

The Panthers made the short drive to Huntington State Park on Monday for the Stewart Foster Invitational. The invite welcomed various 1A and 2A runners for an afternoon race.

Madison Sasser had the top finish for the Lady Panthers as she took 16th with her 26:03.1 time. She was followed by Keira Davis in 26th while Kaydence Romero (31st), Luz Ruelas (32nd) and Heather Kerr (33rd) kept their pacing close.

For the boys, Panther Evan Nunez was the top finisher as he took 34th. Jackson Shiew and Joey Howell took 47th and 48th, respectively, while Brody Howell finished in 58th. Riley Davis rounded out the Panther racers as he took 59th.

At the end of the day, the Lady Panthers finished fifth and the boys’ team took sixth out of seven teams. Up next, the Panthers will take part in the Carbon Invitational on Sept. 20.